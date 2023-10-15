Ranveer Singh Cheers For Deepika Padukone Simmba-Style: 'Lady Singham Aali'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is his wife Deepika Padukone's biggest cheerleader and his latest Instagram entry stands as proof. Moments after Deepika Padukone surprised her fans on Sunday morning with her first look from Singham Again, Ranveer Singh shared the posters on his social media as well alongside an adorable caption. It read, "AALI RE AALI…LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse." The post received love from the actor's industry friends Tiger Shroff and Manish Malhotra. Both of them dropped heart emojis below the post:

This is what Ranveer Singh posted for wife Deepika:

Besides Ranveer, the post was also shared by Singham himself, that is Ajay Devgn. Sharing the poster, Ajay Devgn said, “Welcome to my squad, Deepika Padukone.” He has also added the hashtag — “Singham Again.” Replying to the post, Deepika dropped a salute emoji. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, followed suit. FYI: Ranveer is also part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He was seen in Simmba.

Deepika Padukone shared the happy news on Instagram. She said, “Introducing… Shakti Shetty!” Ranveer Singh, of course, was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He declared, “Aag laga degi [She will set things on fire.]” Deepika's Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan said, “Amazing…Nicely done.” Alia Bhatt too dropped a set of fire emojis under the post. Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar followed suit.

Meanwhile, Singham 2 went on floors last month. The film is the third part of the Singham franchise. The first instalment, Singham, was released in 2011. Next, Singham Returns opened to theatres in 2014.