Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan And Diana Penty In BTS Pics From Cocktail

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi is a regular at treating her social media fans to throwback pictures of herself with her parents and siblings and on Wednesday, she did nothing different. On Wednesday, Saba Pataudi treated her fans to a few behind the scenes photos from her brother Saif Ali Khan's 2011 film Cocktail. As per Saba, the picture are from the time of the film's shoot in London. In one of the pictures, we can see the film's cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty posing for the cameras. In another, Saif and his sister Saba can be seen posing with their mother Sharmila Tagore. Saba captioned the post, "Cocktail....! Collecting memories. Shooting in London....:) Those were the days."

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Kareena picked an adorable picture of herself and Saif. In the photo, Kareena, dressed in an ice-blue shirt and jacket, can be seen relishing a slice of pizza as Saif Ali Khan points his finger at the actress. The actress wrote, “This is us…You, me and pizza…Forever kinda love…Happy Anniversary, husband…” Kareena's Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat was among the first to drop a comment under the post. The actor said, “Saif sir be like “‘Poora Pizza Isne khaya hai [Saif sir must be thinking – she ate the whole slice].'” Saif's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happyyyyyyyy Anniversary.” Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has picked an evil eye and red heart to wish the couple. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor have written sweet anniversary wishes for the power couple. Kareena's BFF, Malaika Arora said, “Happy anniversary.” Malaika has also added two red hearts to the post.

Prior to this, Saif Ali Khan was spotted attended his niece Inaaya Kemmu's birthday party with his sons Taimur and Jeh. Soha wrote in the caption, "When your child says I don't want a birthday party, I just want my 3 closest friends, my family and unlimited cotton candy ... count your blessings ! Thank you all for your wishes."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. They are also parents to son Jehangir Ali Khan, whom they welcomed in February 2021.