Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Don't Troll Karan Johar Because His 'Own Konscience' (With A K) Did

Karan Johar in a still from Koffee With Karan 8 promo. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Koffee With Karan has been renewed for a new season, which will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar this month. The show's host Karan Johar shared a promo video on Wednesday. The video features Karan Johar's conscience (with a k) trolling himself. "Did someone put something in my coffee," asks a confused KJo, to which his conscience replies, "Yes, some perspective." Flagging what was wrong with the last season, Mr conscience goes on to troll KJo. "Were those cheese jokes with nepo babies supposed to be funny," he asks. (Sorry Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan). In KJo's defense, that was just one episode. Mr conscience then lists how every episode was the same. Case in point - "A 50 year old man asking 20 year olds about their sex lives. Lame." (KJo's words).

Karan Johar's conscience then adds what else wasn't brewing to perfection - "the painful monologues." So, what would KJo do differently this year - "invite the newest married couple in town." He also adds that he won't call star kids, he would instead call "star grandkids" to the show. He even thinks of inviting cricketers but ditches the idea immediately. That didn't got too well for him last time. Remember? Anyway, we will have to tune in to see what will change and what won't.

Sharing the promo video from the show, Karan Johar wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I'm still brewing Season 8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October only on Disney+Hotstar."

Check out the promo of Koffee With Karan 8 here:

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan witnessed some of the biggest stars on the couch from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan among others. The final episode of the show ended with the 'Koffee Awards.' Comedian Tanmay Bhat, influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM and actor-comedian Danish Sait were on the jury panel.