Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Opens Up About Anxiety, Being In Therapy And Mental Health

Karan Johar, on the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, welcomed influencers Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Nikarika NM as his guests and he opened about his ordeal with anxiety, being in therapy and healing. When Karan Johar was asked how he deals with all the mean things that are written about him online, he opened about his mental health and how being in therapy helped him. "I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past," said Karan Johar.

He added, "There was an anxiety issue that I combatted 5 years ago and that was when I really opened up. You know, when I spoke to my doctor and she was a psychologist and she said that you are actually brushing everything so deep within that you actually think that you are dealing with it and that you have thick skin but actually you are shoving it into a dark, deep area and that's all going to pop up at some time. So, she said you shouldn't. So, at least I started talking about this fact to people because I was not even telling people that I was in therapy and that I was going through an issue of anxiety for 3 or 4 years."

Speaking of healing, the filmmaker added, "Post that phase when I weaned my medication off, that's when I realised I am feeling much better now because I was speaking to my close ones about the fact that it had got to me in some way because I think every issue, whether it is anxiety or depression, it's spiraling from somewhere, right? Like maybe, I am thinking it's because of a broken heart but it is also because of ABC reason. So now I just talk about it much more and it sucks at times."

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jugjugg Jeeyo, Liger, Brahmastra.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well.