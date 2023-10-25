Just Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Setting Couple Goals (As Always)

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Leave it to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to set couple goals for every occasion. The reason we brought this up today is because the star couple shared identical photos of themselves on Instagram, on Wednesday. The carousel post features them twinning and winning in black outfits. Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry is off the charts. The pictures happen to be from the sets of Koffee With Karan 8. Deepika and Ranveer are the first guests of Karan Johar's chat show this season. They simply added a coffee emoji to their posts.

Check out the post shared by Deepika Padukone here:

This is what Ranveer Singh posted:

The promo from the show was shared by host Karan Johar earlier and this week he wrote, "They are absolutely gorgeous and absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh."

In the promo video, Karan Johar asked the star couple, "You were secretly engaged," To which Ranveer replied, "2015 I proposed to her. Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to)."Deepika Padukone jokingly added, "Advance booking." The first episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will air on October 26 on Disney+Hotstar.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. Their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.