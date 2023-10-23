Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Deepika Padukone Says She Has 'Amazing' Screen Chemistry With Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer Singh's Reply

Ranveer and Deepika in a still from the promo. (courtesy: kajol)

Attention, folks. Karan Johar has announced the first guests of his much-awaited talk show Koffee With Karan 8. It's “the true Bollywood royalty couple” Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and we can't keep calm. In the promo shared on Instagram, Ranveer and Deepika are seen giving major couple goals. At one point, Karan asks Deepika, “Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have the best chemistry with”. To this, Deepika replies, “I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik [Roshan] which everyone is going to see.” After listening to her answer, Ranveer (again) shows his mimicry skills on the show and we can't even... Of course, he did a Hrithik impression. “Can't wait to see it yaara,” he said. A quick recap — Last season, too, Ranveer had mimicked Hrithik. FYI: Deepika and Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “They are absolutely gorgeous and absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of Koffee With Karan with my dearest Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.” Replying to the post, Ranveer commented, “So heppi, so heppi!” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Ahaaa… Was waiting for this…”

Koffee With Karan season 8 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on October 26.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Siddharth Anand's spy-thriller Fighter. The BTS glimpses have elevated the excitement level among fans. Recently, Siddharth dropped a picture from Fighter sets. Along with the picture on his Instagram Stories, Siddharth Anand simply wrote, “#FighterBTS”. Read all about it here.

Earlier, this month a happy picture of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan was shared by actor Arfeen Khan on Instagram. In the still, Siddharth Anand with his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, choreographer Bosco Martis and Deepika were seen flashing smiles for the selfie, clicked by Hrithik.

Before this, a BTS picture, showing Deepika Padukone posing with Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Mahesh Shetty, surfaced on the Internet. The photo was shared by Karan's fan page on Instagram. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter also features Anil Kapoor in a prominent role. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year in January.