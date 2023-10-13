A BTS Pic From The Sets Of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Courtesy Director Siddharth Anand

For all Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans, we have some super cool news waiting for your attention. We are talking about Fighter. Director Siddharth Anand has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the spy-thriller on Instagram Stories. In the pic, we can see people, dressed in uniforms, sitting in rows. We can also spot some food items kept on the table. Along with the picture, Siddharth Anand simply wrote, “#FighterBTS”. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. The film will hit the theatres in January next year.

Now, take a look at the Fighter BTS here:

Before this, a happy picture of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan was shared by actor Arfeen Khan on Instagram. We can also spot Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, and choreographer Bosco Martis in the frame. The team was busy shooting song sequences in Italy. In the pic, Hrithik looks uber cool in a blue T-shirt and black hoodie. Deepika, who is sitting next to him, is wearing a bathrobe. Sharing the pic, Arfeen Khan said, “‘Fighter in action…' amazing people, amazing shoot.”



Before this, Hrithik Roshan shared a special note for Fighter director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik, who has previously collaborated with Siddharth in Bang Bang and War, said, “Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara. Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang was released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar in the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life.”

Fighter marks Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, this is Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan.

Fighter is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.