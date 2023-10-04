Viral: Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan On Fighter Set In Italy

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from the sets. (Courtesy: AfreenKhan)

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are in Italy. The two are busy filming song sequences for their upcoming film Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. A new photograph from the sets of Fighter has now surfaced online. The selfie, clicked by Hrithik, features Deepika, Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, and choreographer Bosco Martis, among others. We can see the Fighter squad enjoying coffee. In the snap, Hrithik, dressed in a casual blue tee and black hoodie, is sitting next to Deepika. The actress is seen wearing a bathrobe. The picture was shared by actor Arfeen Khan on Instagram. He wrote, “Fighter in action…amazing people, amazing shoot.”

Another photo of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Fighter was curated by a fan page on Instagram. The actress is all smiles in this selfie.

Entrepreneur Luciano Guidi also shared a photograph with Deepika Padukone with the caption, “With the beautiful and talented Deepika Padukone…Looking forward to seeing you on the big screen.”

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone blessed our feeds with an adorable picture of herself and her "cold meal” all the way from Italy. In the photo, shared on Instagram, the actress, who looks stunning in her casual attire, is seen flashing her widest smile while holding an ice-cream cone. Sharing the image, Deepika captioned it, "My cold meal." The post became an instant hit among fans. Replying to the post, Fighter director Siddharth Anand asked, "Photo courtesy?

Meanwhile, a day ago, Hrithik Roshan shared a special Instagram post for director Siddharth Anand. Apart from their upcoming project Fighter, the duo earlier collaborated on Bang Bang and War. Sharing a photograph with his “yaara”, Hrithik wrote, "Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara. Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang was released, 4 since War was released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar in the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life."

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, next year.