Hrithik Roshan, 'Set To Soar The Blue Skies' With Fighter, Shares A Note For Director Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan shared a special note for Fighter director Siddharth Anand on his Instagram profile. The duo have earlier collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War. The superstar wrote in his post, "Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara. Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life."

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand shared the same photo on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "So that's 10 years of us, working together, creating together, #9yearsof BangBang, #4yearsofWar, and now #Fighter. To many more of these man. #fighteron25thjan."

Check out the post shared by Hrithik Roshan here:

On Independence Day, the team of Fighter shared a teaser of sorts from the film. "Spirit Of Fighter. Vande Mataram. See you in the theaters on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024," read the caption on Hrithik Roshan's post.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.