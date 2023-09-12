Viral: Deepika Padukone And Team Fighter In A BTS Picture

Deepika with team fighter. (Courtesy: KaranSinghGrover)

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter shoot is going on in Mumbai. On Tuesday, a BTS picture went viral on the Internet. The picture was shared by Karan Singh Grover's fan club and the actor re-shared it on his Instagram story. In the picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen with a bunch of actors. Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover and Mahesh Shetty can be spotted in the group. Dressed in a black hoodie and pants, Deepika Padukone can be seen showing victory sign at the camera. Sharing the picture on his Instagram story Karan Singh Grover wrote in the caption, "Team Fighter" and dropped a heart and a fire emoji with it.

On the occasion of Independence day, the first look of Deepika Padukone was released. The makers dropped a video featuring Deepika, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The video introduces the three lead characters of the film one after another while a rendition of Vande Mataram is playing in the background. Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are dressed in flying suits. Sharing the video, Deepika captioned the post, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day. #Fighter in theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024." Later, Deepika seems to have deleted the post.

The first look of Hrithik Roshan was shared in the month of June. In the picture, Hrithik, in a pilot's gear, is standing in an airfield with his back to the camera. We can also spot a fighter jet in the frame. Hrithik is looking at the jet with his hand resting on it. The setting Sun has added an extra edge to the frame. Hrithik didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter." Don't know about you, but we just can't keep calm."

Take a look at the post here:

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, Deepika and Hrithik have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Deepika was last seen in Jawan, which opened to bumper box office collection.