Fighter: First Glimpse Of Deepika Padukone, In A Flying Suit, Is Making The Wait So Hard

Deepika in a still from the video. (Courtesy: Deepika Padukone)

On the occasion of the Independence Day, the makers of Fighterdropped a new video of the film featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The video introduces the three lead characters of the film one after another while a rendition of Vande Mataram is playing in the background. Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are dressed in flying suits. So is Hrithik Roshan. However, the makers dropped the first look of Hrithik Roshan from the film in June.

Sharing the video, Deepika captioned the post, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day. #Fighter in theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024." Fans were super-excited to catch the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone from the film and they flooded the comments section with messages. One user wrote, "Oh wow look at you!!! Such a badass in that uniform! Can't wait for next year!!!" Another user wrote, "damnnn spectacular looking very excited."

Take a look at what Deepika posted:

Sharing the same reel, Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theaters on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

Anil Kapoor also joined the bandwagon and wrote in the caption: "Salute to our glorious Nation, Vande Mataram! Happy Independence Day #SpiritOfFighterSee you in the theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, 25th January 2024. #Fighter" Abhishek Bachchan dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

The first look of Hrithik Roshan was shared in the month of June. In the pic, Hrithik, in a pilot's gear, is standing in an airfield with his back to the camera. We can also spot a fighter jet in the frame. Hrithik is looking at the jet with his hand resting on it. The setting Sun has added an extra edge to the frame. Hrithik didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter." Don't know about you, but we just can't keep calm."

Take a look at the post here:

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, Deepika and Hrithik have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan, which is one of the biggest hits of the year so far.