Fighter First Look: Hrithik Roshan, In Flight Suit, Is Ready For Takeoff

Image was shared by Hrithik Roshan. (Courtesy: hrithikroshan)

For all Hrithik Roshan fans, we have some fantastic news in store for you. The actor has shared the first-look poster of his character from his next film Fighter. In the pic, Hrithik, in a pilot's gear, is standing in an airfield with his back to the camera. We can also spot a fighter jet in the frame. Hrithik is looking at the jet with his hand resting on it. The setting Sun has added an extra edge to the frame. Hrithik didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, “#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter.” Don't know about you, but we just can't keep calm. Replying to the post, Anil Kapoor, who is also part of the film, dropped a fist emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar shared a red heart under the picture. Hrithik and Zoya have worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh followed suit. Hrithik also received a message from his cousin Pashmina Roshan. She shared a series of fire emojis.



Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Hrithik Roshan has worked on his body to fit into his character in the film. The actor has been sharing videos and pictures of his journey on Instagram. A while back, the actor shared a video from one of his gym sessions and wrote, “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journey back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind.”

The actor added, “And for that, I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for your integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That's for sure. Frankly, I don't know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in the hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me :) Be well, my friend. Onwards and upwards.”

Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 in the pipeline. The film also stars Jr NTR.