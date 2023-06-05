Hrithik Roshan's Big Shout Out To Niece Suranika: 'My Heart's Beaming With So Much Pride'

Hrithik Roshan With his neice Suranika. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is super proud of his niece Suranika, who now runs a bakery in Mumbai. The actor, on Monday, gave a shout-out to her by sharing a few photos and a heartwarming note. The pictures show Hrithik relishing the “delicious treats” baked by Suranika. In the caption, Hrithik tagged his niece's business as a “vocal for local story” and said that his “heart is beaming with so much pride.” The actor wrote, “My heart's beaming with so much pride at Moonbeam Bakery today! Here's a #VocalForLocal story from my home and heart, my niece Suranika, who bakes these delicious treats with utmost love. You go girl.” The pictures are from a weekly market named Max Sunday Market in Juhu. Replying to the album, director Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis. Zoya and Hrithik have worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

We often get glimpses of Hrithik Roshan and Suranika's adorable equation. On the actor's birthday this year, Suranika posted two photos with him and expressed gratitude, as well as respect for her “duggu mamu.” Her caption read, “I don't think I need to use my words to convey the love and respect I have for you, duggu mamu. All I will say here is, happy birthday I'm so grateful you were born and I get to celebrate you and your wondrous life and love every chance I get. I love you to infinity.”

Last year too, on Holi, Suranika shared some unseen pictures from her childhood. The throwbacks show Hrithik Roshan smeared with colours and holding Suranika in his arms.

How cute are these pictures from Hrithik Roshan's Diwali celebrations with his family, including Suranika? “Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here's looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time, this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better! Let's go! Happy Diwali,” he summed up his feeling on the festival.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He has a few projects lined up – Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, as well as War 2 with Jr NTR.