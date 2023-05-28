IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan Grooves To Ek Pal Ka Jeena With Vicky Kaushal And Abhishek Bachchan

Still from a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: Anoncqueen101)

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal shared a fun moment at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

During the grand award function, the duo grooved to the iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the romantic film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai on stage and the fans just cannot keep calm.

Several videos of both actors dancing to the song surfaced on social media in which the 'Sanju' actor could be seen copying Hrithik's Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook-step.

He, later on, bowed in front of the Krrish actor as a gesture of respect. Soon after the videos went viral, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Amazinggggg," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Greek God.""No one can match his energy level. I feel so positive when I watch hrithik dance," a fan wrote. "Wowwwwwww......," a user wrote.

Hrithik bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role at IIFA 2023. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan.

In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

"I love you guys...I will never take you for granted," he added.

Vicky, on the other hand hosted the award function with actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday.

He will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite actor Sara Ali Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)