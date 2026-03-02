Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Married, Stylist Law Roach Claims

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly married, and the news came from someone very close to them. Celebrity stylist Law Roach shared the update while speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Actor Awards 2026 on Sunday.

During the chat, Law Roach surprised everyone when he said, “The wedding has already happened.” He then added, “You missed it.” When the reporter asked, "Is that true?" the stylist laughed and responded, “It's very true!” The short interaction quickly grabbed attention online.

Take a look:

Law Roach when asked about Tom Holland and Zendaya's wedding:



“The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” pic.twitter.com/aaUCYFiLXz — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) March 2, 2026

So far, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has released any official statement about the reported wedding. Their teams have also stayed silent. The couple has always kept their personal life low-key. They have been dating for several years but rarely talk about their relationship in public.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement became public in January last year. Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared details about the proposal on his Patreon account. In his January 10 post, he wrote, “He had purchased a ring.”

Dominic added, “he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.” The proposal was described as private and thoughtfully arranged.

Zendaya later appeared at the Golden Globes 2025 wearing a 5-carat diamond ring, which many believed confirmed the engagement at the time.

On the work front, the couple first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. They are set to reunite in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and also in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.