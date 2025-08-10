Advertisement

UK F-35B Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Japan, Delays Some Flights

A UK Royal Air Force F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Japan's Kagoshima airport after experiencing a mechanical problem mid-air, local media reported.

In June, a British F-35B fighter jet had made an emergency landing in Kerala. (File)
  • A UK RAF F-35B made an emergency landing at Japan's Kagoshima airport due to a mechanical issue
  • This is the second recent fault involving a British F-35B fighter jet
  • An earlier F-35B made an emergency landing in Kerala, India, after a hydraulic failure
A UK Royal Air Force F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Japan's Kagoshima airport after experiencing a mechanical problem mid-air, local media reported. Some flights at the airport were delayed.

This is the second recent instance of a British F-35B fighter jet facing faults. On June 14, an F-35B fighter jet, en route from the UK to Australia, made an emergency landing in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after it encountered a hydraulic failure.

It remained grounded in Kerala for five weeks, before being given final clearance to fly to the UK.

The 5th-generation stealth fighter is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which is currently operating in the Indo-Pacific and recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.

