Inside Preity Zinta's 'Friday Night Fever' With 'Mad Hatters' Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad

Image was shared by Preity Zinta. (courtesy: realpz)

Actress Preity Zinta never loses an opportunity to catch up with her friends in India. The actress and her husband Gene Goodenough are settled in Los Angeles with their twins. The actress, who is in Mumbai, has shared a photo of her most recent rendezvous with her group of friends, which includes Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan – who was previously married to Hrithik – and boyfriend Arslan Goni, and Kunal Kapoor, along with Gene. In the post, she added a geotag for Mumbai and wrote in the caption, “Friday night fever with these mad hatters [heart and heart-eye emojis] #friendslikefamily #nightout #aboutlastnight #ting.” In response, Sussanne wrote, “Love you, Pree.”

Recently, Preity Zinta caught up with members of Bollywood at Arpita Khan's Eid party. Sharing glimpses, she wrote: “This past week has been so crazy. So much travel and a bit of celebration. I love being back in India during festivals and Wow! Eid did not disappoint. I loved meeting everyone & celebrating with friends that have always felt like family. Here's a sneak peek at our fun Eid party. Thank you so much Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma for having us and for opening your home and hearts to us. We had a blast. #eidcelebration #friendslikefamily #ting.”

Before that, Preity Zinta also received support from friends in the industry when she opened up about feeling harassed by some fans, who violated her daughter's privacy. An excerpt from her note says, “ I think it's high time people realise that I'm a human being first, then a mom and then a celebrity. I also don't need to apologise for my success constantly and be bullied for it cuz I've worked very hard to get where I am. I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge and please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. "

In response, Hrithik Roshan said, “(Red heart emoticon) Well done Pree," and Arjun Rampal wrote, "Next time give me a call will sort them out," followed by a red heart emoji. Lilly Singh wrote, "Good on you for standing up for yourself. I know that can be hard. But it's important and true."

Preity Zinta has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016.