Vicky Kaushal's Throwback Pic With Hrithik Roshan Explains His IIFA Post

Vicky Kaushal shared these images. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is living his dream. The actor, who is going from strength to strength with each of his performances, had a very special moment recently when he danced with superstar Hrithik Roshan at the IIFA Awards. The actors along with Abhishek Bachchan grooved to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai onstage. Now, Vicky Kaushal has shared why the moment is extremely special to him. The answer lies in a throwback image that Vicky Kaushal has shared on Instagram. The photo of Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal as children feature them posing with Hrithik Roshan on what is presumably a film set. The throwback picture is the second image in the carousel, the first of which is a video of the IIFA performance.

In the caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!” and tagged Hrithik Roshan. In response, Mini Mathur wrote, “This was the best moment of all.” Director Mukesh Chhabra replied with heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal has been extremely vocal about his admiration for Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how he never visited film sets despite his father, Sham Kaushal, being an active part of the film industry. The only exception was going to meet Hrithik Roshan on set. “The way we were brought up, we were not made to be part of the film world at all. I did visit the set only once or twice because I wanted to meet Hrithik Roshan. Otherwise, dad was just like any other person who had to go to work," he said. For context, Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal is one of the most prolific stunt directors in Bollywood.

We also saw a glimpse of the fanboy in Vicky Kaushal, when the actor shared a video of himself lip-syncing to Sofi Tukker's Purple Hat rap and Hrithik Roshan reacted to it, in 2021. Sharing the video, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se acting aa rahi thi. Vanity jam - Purple Hat." Hrithik Roshan commented saying, "Woah (high-five icons). I like." To this, Vicky Kaushal replied: "Woah. You Like. I dead."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, while Hrithik Roshan has Fighter and War 2 in the line-up.