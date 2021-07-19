'You Like. I Dead': Vicky Kaushal And Hrithik Roshan's ROFL Comment Blitz

Vicky Kaushal in a still from his video. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday for all the good reasons. The actor, on Sunday, posted an epic video of himself lip-syncing to Sofi Tukker's Purple Hat rap and grabbed the attention of celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon. Why Vicky posted the video in the first place? Because it "felt cute" and another ROFL reason - "Bohot zor se acting aa rahi thi." Sharing the video, in which he can be seen sporting a peach hoodie and a white jacket and making a goofy video in his vanity van, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se acting aa rahi thi. Vanity jam - Purple Hat."

Reacting to his post, Hrithik Roshan commented: "Woah (high-five icons). I like." It is Vicky's reaction to Hrithik Roshan's comment that stole the spotlight on Instagram. He replied: "You Like. I dead." Hrithik was hanging out with Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif at producer Ritesh Sidhwani's house on Sunday evening along with their Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar.

Deepika Padukone dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of Vicky's post while Kriti Sanon's comment comprised fiery icons. Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped fiery and clapping icons in the comments section. Actor Ronit Roy wrote: "Don't delete. It's rather nice."

Check out the comments on Vicky Kaushal's post:

Screenshot of comments on Vicky Kaushal's post.

And here's Vicky Kaushal's post:

Vicky Kaushal is currently prepping for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. Recently, he posted an epic photo of himself from the sets of the film and wrote: "When the Director's really serious about 'casting' you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal!"

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films also include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.