Aditya Dhar Is Really Serious About 'Casting' Vicky Kaushal In The Immortal Ashwatthama. See ROFL Pic

Vicky Kaushal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Vicky shared a photo from the sets of The Immortal Ashwatthama

"Prepping to be The Immortal," he wrote

Malavika Mohanan commented: "Hahahaha"

Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar are prepping for The Immortal Ashwatthama quite seriously, according to the actor's latest entry on Instagram. On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal posted an epic photo of himself from the sets of The Immortal Ashwatthama with the film's director Aditya Dhar. The photo features Vicky behind a plaster cast. Aditya Dhar can be seen hilariously posing behind Vicky Kaushal in the photo. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "When the Director's really serious about 'casting' you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal!" LOL. Vicky Kaushal's photo prompted an epic reaction from Malavika Mohanan. "Hahahaha," she wrote in the comments section.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

On the 2nd anniversary of Uri: The Surgical Strike earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal shared the first poster of The Immortal Ashwatthama. It is a superhero action film set in modern times, in which Vicky plays the lead role. Ashwatthama was a character from Mahabharata. He was the son of Guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra. Check out the film's poster here:

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar have worked together previously on Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film fetched Vicky National Film Award for Best Actor and Aditya Dhar won the National Film Award for Best Director.

Vicky Kaushal has been doing intense workouts for his films. See here:

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films also include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.