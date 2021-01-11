'Overwhelmed' Vicky Kaushal Shares Posters Of The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy vickykaushal09)

Highlights This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Aditya Dhar

They worked together in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Vicky Kaushal shared two posters from the film

Vicky Kaushal, on Monday, gave his fans a glimpse into the world of The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is his next project. The actor shared two abstract posters from the film, none of which feature the actor. The Immortal Ashwatthama is a superhero action film set in modern times, in which the Masaan actor plays the titular role. Ashwatthama, a character from Mahabharata, was the son of Guru Dronacharya, who fought in the battle of Kurukshetra, for the Kauravas and against the Pandavas. The film's posters were shared on the 2nd anniversary of Vicky Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

This will be Vicky Kaushal's second project with director Aditya Dhar after Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which both Vicky and Aditya Dhar won National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively. The film is being backed by Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP. Sharing the posters on social media, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of The Immortal Ashwatthama. Can't wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of Aditya Dhar."

See Vicky Kaushal's posts here:

For his role in the film, Vicky Kaushal had reportedly learnt mixed martial arts, with focus on Krav Maga and Jujutsu. Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects include period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.