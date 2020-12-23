Vicky Kaushal's Biceps In This Pic Grab Attention Of Rajkummar Rao And Angad Bedi

Vicky Kaushal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal shared a page from his gym diaries on Tuesday

"Rock solid brother," commented Rajkummar Rao

Reacting to the photo, Angad Bedi wrote: "Doulla paave roulla"

Vicky Kaushal's latest post on Instagram grabbed the attention of his friends Rajkummar Rao and Angad Bedi. The Raazi actor, on Tuesday, shared a page from his gym diaries on Instagram and within minutes, his biceps stole the show on the Internet. Vicky captioned the post: "I know that we can do better... I know we better as one... I know that we could do better... Without evil on our tongue!" Reacting to the photo, Rajkummar Rao commented: "Rock solid brother" while Angad Bedi wrote: "Doulla paave roulla," which roughly translates to "biceps cause noise." Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, also dropped an ROFL comment. He borrowed a line from the track Dola Re Dola and wrote: "Hey dola re dola re dola re dola."

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

And here's what Rajkummar Rao, Angad Bedi, Saqib Saleem and Sunny Kaushal commented:

Screenshot of comments on Vicky Kaushal's post.

Vicky Kaushal worked hard on his physique during the lockdown. His Instagram feed has a couple of photos of the actor from gym - some are throwbacks while others are recent. Take a look:

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood with the 2015 film Masaan. He went on to feature in several hits such as Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

In 2019, he starred in the Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he even won the National Film Award for the Best Actor.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. He will star alongside Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship co-star Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the Karan Johar-directed film.