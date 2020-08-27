ICYDK: Vicky Kaushal Is Busy With The Alchemy Of Reading These Days

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is making the best use of his stay at home, these days. After trying (and impressing everyone) with his musical skills, the actor is busy reading. On Thursday, the 32-year-old actor shared a glimpse of what he is currently reading and it happens to be one of Paulo Coelho's best-selling books - The Alchemist. Sharing a snippet from his reading time on his Instagram story, the actor shared a photograph of the book's cover and he wrote in his caption: "Reading now." The Alchemist, originally written in Portuguese, was published in 1988 and it went on to become one of the best translated international bestsellers. It brings to life the journey of a young shepherd named Santiago, who, in a pursuit to find a hidden treasure, discovers his true self and a new meaning of life altogether.

Speaking of the other hobby that has been keeping Vicky Kaushal busy, reminds us of the videos posted by the actor, in which he can be seen playing veena. This year, on Independence Day, Vicky Kaushal posted a video playing veena. The track he performed was Ae Watan from his film Raazi. ICYMI, these are the videos we are referring to:

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Last year, he starred in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor's upcoming projects include period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will reportedly be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.