Trending: Another Day, Another Video Of Vicky Kaushal Playing Veena

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has found a way to keep himself occupied these days. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, take a look at his latest Instagram entry. The actor has been sharing back-to-back videos of himself playing veena and seems like his videos are quite a hit with his fans. On Monday, Vicky Kaushal posted a brand new video and he wrote in the caption: "Another one from the lot... An attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions." The comments section on the actor's post was flooded with compliments. One such remark arrived from actor Kunal Kemmu, who wrote: "Waah Ustaad, waah."

Check out Vicky Kaushal's video here:

This year on Independence Day, Vicky Kaushal, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, posted a video playing veena. The track he performed was Ae Watan from his film Raazi. The video got a shout out from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan and several fans. ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Last year, he starred in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor's upcoming projects include period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will reportedly be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.