New Look Of Vicky Kaushal As Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw On His Death Anniversary

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays the titular role in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie - a biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - paid a tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary on Saturday. Vicky shared a brief video, featuring an original photo of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw from the archives along with a new look of himself as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw from the movie. Vicky Kaushal also attached this note to his post: "Remembering one of India's finest - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. This journey is going to be very special!" Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam has been written by Bhavani Iyer.

Vicky Kaushal had shared his first look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw exactly a year ago, on his death anniversary in 2019. "I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings..." the actor had written in his post.

Soon after the first poster, Vicky Kaushal, in an interaction with news agency PTI, said: "I had heard stories of him from my parents because they are from Punjab. During 1971, they saw the war closely... When I read the script and got to know more, I was blown away. He was truly a legend this country had. It's an honour of the highest order to get an opportunity to play this part." Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. He commanded the Indian forces during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

Vicky Kaushal previously collaborated with Meghna Gulzar for the critically acclaimed movie Raazi. He also played the role of an Army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike.