IIFA 2023: Inside Pics Of Hosts Abhishek Bachchan And Vicky Kaushal From The Show

Abhishek and Vicky at IIFA. (courtesy: iifa)

The 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards are being hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal and we got a glimpse of some inside pictures, courtesy IIFA's official Instagram handle. In the pictures, the Manmarziyaan stars can be seen greeting the audience. The IIFA Awards are being held in Abu Dhabi. "Get ready for showtime. The dynamic duo of Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal take the stage as our charismatic hosts of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2023," read the caption on the post shared by IIFA.

Speaking about hosting the awards at the IIFA press conference earlier this week, Abhishek Bachchan said, "There is a huge responsibility when you are hosting, we have to ensure that we celebrate our cinema in the most correct, dignified and respectful way possible. I am not somebody who likes to take digs at other people. I find that incorrect, so you won't see too much of that. Do stuff that is entertaining, keep it light and keep the audience engaged," news agency PTI quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying.

The award ceremony was opened by Anil Kapoor.

Ahead of the big award night, Abhishek Bachchan posted pictures from the IIFA press conference with Vicky Kaushal and he wrote, "Getting into the groove of IIFA 2023 with the talented Vicky Kaushal. Looking forward to hosting and entertaining all of you."

The awards in the technical category were announced at the IIFA Rocks on Friday. Gangubai Kathiawadi led the pack with three awards. The list of winners of the main category will be announced tonight.