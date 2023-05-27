IIFA 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan Lead Celeb Roll Call On The Green Carpet

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal on the green carpet. (courtesy: IIFA)

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly called the IIFA Awards began with a green carpet ceremony in Abu Dhabi and Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were the early birds on the green carpet. Sara Ali Khan looked pretty as ever in a bright red lehenga, while her co-star Vicky Kaushal opted for a black tuxedo, which he paired with a classic white shirt. The stars happily posed together on the green carpet. Abhishek Bachchan, hosting the event, greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile. Jacqueline Fernandez also was among the early guests and she walked the green carpet in an ivory outfit with a long veil.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal on the green carpet.

Host for the night, Abhishek Bachchan is here:

Jacqueline Fernandez being her stunning self on the green carpet.

Anil Kapoor made a striking appearance on the IIFA green carpet.

Hello there, Rajkummar Rao.

Boman Irani was also pictured on the green carpet.

Babil Khan on the green carpet.

The grand finale of the IIFA Awards will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with some performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh. The popular dance troupe The Quick Style is also expected to perform.

Meanwhile, the awards in technical categories were announced at the IIFA Rocks on Friday, which was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. Gangubai Kathiawadi won 3 awards in the techincal category including Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Dialogue. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 won Best Choreography and Best Sound Design. Drishyam 2 took home the trophy for Best Editing, while Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva won Best Special Effects.