IIFA Rocks 2023: Salman Khan Hugs Vicky Kaushal On The Green Carpet. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: Freak4Salman)

Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan have been trending big time ever since a video of Salman's security pushing Vicky Kaushal on the way during an IIFA press conference started doing the rounds. Vicky Kaushal also reacted to the video (more on that later). This is the story of what happened on the IIFA Rocks green carpet in Abu Dhabi last night. Vicky Kaushal was posing on the red carpet, when Salman Khan went and hugged the National Award winning actor. Needless to say, the video is viral and it has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actors.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal reacted to the video where Salman Khan's security can be seen pushing him and he said, "A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Here's the video from the IIFA press conference event that went viral earlier this week:

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.