Vicky Kaushal On Being Pushed By Salman Khan's Security: "There Is No Point In Talking About That"

Vicky Kaushal at the IIFA press conference. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Vicky Kaushal reacted to the viral video from the IIFA press conference in Abu Dhabi, where Salman Khan's security was seen pushing the actor out of their way. Vicky Kaushal, in a media interaction, on the sidelines of IIFA Rocks, said this reacting to the viral video, "A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video." He added, "There is no point in talking about that." Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan are in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards, slated to take place tonight.

Here's the video from the IIFA press conference event that went viral.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif happens to be a close friend of Salman Khan's sister Arpita. They have been friends for the longest time. The actress was pictured at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid festivities earlier this year. She also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita's home with husband Vicky Kaushal last year. Vicky Kaushal also appeared on Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, to promote his film Govinda Naam Mera.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Salman Khan also made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat. They will next co-star in Tiger 3.