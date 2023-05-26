IIFA 2023 Hosts Vicky Kaushal And Abhishek Bachchan Are 'Getting Into The Groove'

Abhishek Bachchan with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: bachchan)

The IIFA Awards are going to be extra special. Fans are excited to see the new hosts – Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal – lighting up the star-studded night in Abu Dhabi with their camaraderie. The duo are already “getting into the groove of IIFA 2023”. On Friday morning, Abhishek shared photos of himself and Vicky Kaushal prepping for IIFA. “Getting into the groove of IIFA 2023 with the talented Vicky Kaushal. Looking forward to hosting and entertaining all of you,” the actor wrote in the caption. The snaps show Abhishek looking dashing in a teal blue shirt which he paired with a pastel blue jacket and white trousers. Vicky, on the other hand, opted for a cool OOTD. He wore a hunter-green suit set atop a white shirt.

Take a look:

The brilliant work of Indian cinema will be celebrated on the Yas Island of Abu Dhabi tonight and tomorrow. Vicky Kaushal, who was awarded the Best Actor trophy for his role in Shoojit Sircar's period piece Sardam Udham, shared this after he “touched down Abu Dhabi” for IIFA 2023. Is there anything to not like about his custom suit by Varoin Marwah? He was “looking good,” as per filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Vicky Kaushal, on his Instagram Stories too, showed his fans how he has been preparing to ace the duties of IIFA host with “big brother” Abhishek Bachchan. At IIFA 2023, Vicky Kaushal took on a Punjabi slang challenge and aced it (almost). Read all about it here.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In the film, he will share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan. It is a romantic copy set in Indore and revolves around married couple Kapil and Somya (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan), who are headed for a divorce. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2.