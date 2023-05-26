Viral: Salman Khan's Security Pushes Vicky Kaushal Out Of The Way At IIFA Press Conference

Vicky Kaushal in a still from video. (courtesy: kingno1)

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, occupied a spot on the list of trends after a BTS video from the event's press conference started doing the rounds on social media. In the aforementioned video, Salman Khan's security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal. The Masaan actor kept his calm and can be seen greeting Salman Khan in the latter section of the video. The comments section of a fan club video had comments like "Did Salman's bodyguard push Vicky on side?" and "Did the guards just push Vicky away?" A third comment read, "Disrespectful bodyguard." Another comment read, "Salman ne baat kyu nhi kari jab Vicky itni respect de raha hai, pata nhi kis baat ka attitude hai (why didn't Salman speak to Vicky when he is giving him so much respect)."

See the viral video here:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in 2021, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. Katrina Kaif and Salman's sister Arpita have been friends for the longest time. The actress was pictured at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid festivities earlier this year. She also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita's home with husband Vicky Kaushal last year. Vicky Kaushal also appeared on Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, to promote his film Govinda Naam Mera.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Salman Khan also made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat. They will next co-star in Tiger 3.