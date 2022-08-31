Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Attend Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Hosted By Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Arpita Khan Sharma's house.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, like every year, hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her Mumbai home on Wednesday evening. Arpita's brother Salman Khan, her friend Katrina Kaif along with husband Vicky Kaushal led the celeb roll-call at the festivities on Wednesday evening. Salman showed up in a rather casual outfit. Both Katrina and Vicky were dressed in their festive finery as they checked into the venue walking hand-in-hand. A bejeweled Katrina Kaif was every bit stunning in a yellow sharara, while Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a mustard kurta and churidar. The star couple happily posed and smiled together for the paparazzi stationed outside Arpita Khan Sharma's house. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle was also on the guest list.

See the photos here:

Salman Khan pictured outside Arpita Khan Sharma's house.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Arpita Khan Sharma's house.

The couple arrived walking hand-in-hand.

The star couple were all smiles.

Twinning and winning.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Salman Khan also made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat. They will next co-star in Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. Katrina Kaif and Arpita have been friends for the longest time. Arpita, who was not invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding last year, had told Etimes just before the wedding: "We have not been invited. So, how would we go?"