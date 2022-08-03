Katrina Kaif Wished Salman Khan's Sister Arpita On Her Birthday Like This

Katrina Kaif with Arpita. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif dug out a throwback picture of herself with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma on the latter's birthday on Wednesday. Katrina Kaif, posting that image on her Instagram story, wrote in her greeting: "Dearest one always be you, you are the best Arpita Khan Sharma. Happiest, happiest birthday to you." Katrina Kaif and Arpita have been friends for the longest time. Arpita, who was not invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding last year, had told ETimes just before the wedding: "We have not been invited. So, how would we go?"

See Katrina Kaif's birthday greeting for Arpita here:

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Salman Khan also made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat. they will next co-star in Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.