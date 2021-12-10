What Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Shared For Newlyweds Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

Arpita Khan shared this photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma )

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma wished newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal "a lifetime of happiness" on Thursday, a few hours after the couple got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Arpita, who revealed in two separate interviews that she and the rest of the Khan family had not received wedding invites, posted a photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from their wedding album on her Instagram story and wished them with these words: "Heartiest congratulations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness," She also added an amulet icon for the couple. See Arpita Khan Sharma's post for Katrina and Vicky here:

Last month, in an interview with India Today, Arpita Khan Sharma denied rumours that she and her family had received wedding invites from Katrina Kaif, who is perceived as being very close to them and has co-starred with Salman Khan in several films. "We haven't got any invite for the wedding," Arpita told the publication.

Just a day or so before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Arpita Khan Sharma repeated this, telling ETimes, "We have not been invited. So, how would we go?" when she was asked about rumours of her attending the actress' wedding.

A day before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Salman Khan was pictured at the Mumbai airport, after which fans started speculating if he was heading to Jaipur to attend the actress' wedding. However, Salman Khan flew to Saudi Arabia with a group of other celebrities to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded concert in Riyadh. Accompanying Salman Khan was his bodyguard Shera, who was believed to be in-charge of security at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday afternoon in Sawai Madhopur. They flew to Jaipur this morning and will reportedly take a flight to Maldives for their honeymoon today.