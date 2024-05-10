When Aayush Sharma Asked Arpita Khan If She Was Divorcing Him: 'We Had A Good Laugh'

Arpita Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

Aayush Sharma, who was recently seen in Ruslaan, has opened about the time when reports claimed that he and Arpita Khan are heading for a divorce. For context, in 2019, rumours claimed that the couple have decided to part ways. Now, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Aayush said that he was surprised when paparazzi asked him about divorce rumours. He said, “Nobody has been that interested in my life to float rumours about me around. But I remember a very small incident. I took my son out for dosa and when we were coming out, the paparazzi caught me and asked me if Arpita and I were filing for divorce.”

Aayush Sharma added that he and Arpita Khan “had a good laugh over it.” The actor said, “I was just so surprised! I took my son out for a snack and ended up facing questions about our divorce. When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it.”

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married in 2014. They have two kids — daughter Ayat Sharma, and son Ahil Sharma.

During the same interview, Aayush Sharma also revealed that Arpita Khan is a “very harsh critic.” He said, “Arpita is a very harsh critic. But she's more honest than harsh. She's somebody who watches films very objectively. She has a very different sensibility compared to the kind of films I make. She knows that I like making mass films but she's into films based on true stories.”

Aayush Sharma also added how he makes his family members watch the raw scenes of his films. “When I watch the rushes of a film that I've acted in, I make my family and kids watch the sequences multiple times. And one good thing about Arpita is that she never watches my films with the notion that it has her husband in them. She looks at them as an audience who has bought a ticket and then shares her opinions on whether she liked me in the film or not,” he added.

Aayush Sharma's Ruslaanopened to theatres on April 26. The film was directed by Karan Lalit Butani.