ICYDK: Aayush Sharma Was A Background Dancer In Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Song Dilliwaali Girlfriend

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is keeping busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ruslaan. During a promotional interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor opened up about his struggling days in Bollywood. Recalling his early days in the film industry, Aayush revealed that he was a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Dilliwali Girlfriend. During the interview , Aayush said, “The first time I came to Mehboob Studios was for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Someone told me ‘Why are you working as a background dancer.' I said that I wanted to see what a film set looks like and to see how the shoots happen. I couldn't find a job as Assistant Director. At one point, I wanted to become a casting director, thinking that I could get on the set through this. I remember that I had a shoot for YJHD at Mehboob Studios. It was a beautiful moment as there were 300-400 background dancers and I was one of them. Then I saw Manish Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and then I saw Ranbir Kapoor entering the set for the Dilliwali girlfriend song shoot.“

"It was for the song Dilliwali Girlfriend. We had been told the steps and we did them. I was trying to hide behind the camera thinking, I am here to learn… But that day, I had a craving to see the monitor. I wanted to see how I looked or danced but I feared if someone said that only HOD's are allowed near the monitor," the Antim actor added.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married in 2014. They are proud parents to two kids - daughter Ayat Sharma and son Ahil Sharma. On the work front, Aayush was last seen in the music video Chumma Chumma.