No, Salman Khan Has Not Flown To Katrina Kaif's Wedding. Nor Has His Bodyguard Shera

Salman Khan and Shera at Mumbai airport.

Salman Khan caused a ripple of excitement across the Internet on Wednesday night by showing up at Mumbai's Kalina airport. Was he going to join Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, tabloids asked. The short answer is - no. Salman flew to Saudi Arabia with a group of other celebrities where they will perform at the Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded concert scheduled over the weekend in Riyadh. Salman's sister Arpita has already said twice that the family have not received a wedding invite. Also not at Katrina's wedding is Salman's bodyguard Shera, who is believed to be in-charge of security at Six Senses, Fort Barwara where Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are getting married today. Shera, spotted in pictures at the airport with Salman Khan on Wednesday, is clearly not personally overseeing security arrangements; his firm, Tiger Security, has presumably been hired for the job.

See pictures of Salman Khan and Shera at Mumbai airport:

Salman Khan with his bodyguard Shera (in black tee behind the actor).

Salman Khan patiently posed for the shutterbugs.

Also flying to Riyadh for Salman's Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded were Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, who co-starred with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, Sohail Khan, Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul.

Shilpa Shetty paired her white tee with black jacket and jeans for her airport look.

Now see pictures of Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul from the airport here:

Saiee Manjrekar at the Mumbai airport.

Sohail Khan was also there.

Aayush Sharma at the airport.

Hello there, Sunil Grover!

Maniesh Paul pictured at the airport.

Earlier this month, Salman Khan introduced Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded as "the biggest event of the year" in an Instagram post. He wrote: "Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bangg on 10th Dec 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?"

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a frequent co-star of Salman Khan, was also supposed to join the actor for the Da-Bangg tour but she was stopped from leaving the country earlier this week over a money laundering investigation involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. The actress was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently being questioned by the ED.

Coming back to Katrina Kaif, the actress will marry Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur today. The couple flew to Jaipur for their wedding festivities last week.