Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: The Super-Secret Shaadi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A throwback pic (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married today an no, you are not invited. After months of will-they, won't-they, Bollywood's most private couple are making it official with a wedding that is both big and small. It will be grand in scale with reports of a glass mandap, a horse-drawn carriage and a doli for the bride. However, it will be an intimate affair because Katrina and Vicky have invited only close family and their closest friends - not even Salman Khan's family have received invites, so says his sister Arpita. The wedding venue is Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi on Tuesday and a haldi ceremony followed by a sangeet on Wednesday. The wedding itself will be preceded by a sehrabandi for the groom. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's guests are subject to a strict no-phone policy; they have also been banned from sharing photos on social media.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: