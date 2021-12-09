Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Outfits Were By Sabyasachi. Jewellery Also

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pic. (courtesy: sabyasachiofficial)

Highlights The bride wore red, the groom's pick was ivory

They got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on Thursday

Turns out all the rumours about Sabyasachi being the official wedding couturier for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were true. On Thursday, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and they shared pictures from the ceremony. Sabyasachi shared the details of the outfits. The bride was a vision in a red lehenga, the groom wore an ivory sherwani. Some more details on Katrina's bridal outfit: "The bride Katrina Kaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold," wrote Sabyasachi.

The actress accentuated her bridal look with jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

The groom wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. Along with it, he wore a tussar georgette shawl with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The safa was equally special and was paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Talk about royalty.

See what Sabyasachi posted:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was a private affair. Their wedding had a no-phone policy. The pictures, however, are so worth the wait.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hosted a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony earlier this week. They flew to Rajasthan with their families on Monday and invited limited guests from the film fraternity.