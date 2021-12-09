Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Seek 'Love And Blessings' - See Wedding Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married! It can't get more official that this. Can it? The star couple got married in the presence of a few family members and friends in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Thursday evening. They shared picture perfect moments from their wedding on social media. The couple had reportedly been dating for 2 years. The actress shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Vicky Kaushal, sharing the pictures from the jaimala, wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The pheras were reportedly preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet was held last night.

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat showBy Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

During an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018, Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.