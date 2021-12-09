Why To-Be-Neighbour Anushka Sharma Is Glad Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are 'Finally Married'

From Katrina and Vicky's wedding. (courtesy: sabyasachiofficial)

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday

They had been dating for over 2 years

They picked Sawai Madhopur as the venue

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married and wishes from celebrities have started pouring in. However, if there is one cheeky wish that we absolutely loved, it happens to be from Katrina Kaif's Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma. Katrina and Vicky, who will soon be Anushka Sharma's neighbours, received a special note from the actress. Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story: "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

Read Anushka Sharma's note here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also congratulated the newlyweds and he wrote:"Hamare padosi. Congratulations Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif."

Screenshot of Mukesh Chhabra's Instagram story.

After their wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will move into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, reported News18. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also own two floors in the same building. Before her wedding, Katrina Kaif had been living in an apartment in Andheri with sister Isabelle, who is also an actress, while Vicky Kaushal used to stay in Andheri with his family.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday evening at Sawai Madhopur' Six Senses Fort. See the wedding pictures here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan on Monday along with their families. Both the actors were clicked at the Mumbai airport (separately). Their smiles said it all. Their wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The pheras were reportedly preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet was held last night. Their wedding had a no-phone policy and had limited guests. According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will stay in Fort Barwara for the weekend and do some sightseeing. The stars will also reportedly visit the Chauth Mata temple as well.