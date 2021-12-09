To Newlyweds Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal, With Love From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone And Other Stars

From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina and Vicky had been dating for 2 years

They got married in Sawai Madhopur

They wore outfits by Sabyasachi

After never-ending will-they, won't they moments, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally got married in an intimate ceremony on Thursday evening. The venue for the festivities was the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple invited very few guests from the film fraternity, which included Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh. While most Bollywood stars might not have received invited to the wedding, they congratulated the newlyweds soon after they shared pictures on social media. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," read Katrina Kaif's post. Vicky Kaushal shared an identical post.

First, see the pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding here:

Coming to the wishes part. Katrina Kaif'sJee Le Zaraa co-star Priyanka Chopra wrote: "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! You are perfect together." Alia, who co-starred with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, wrote: "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful." Deepika Padukone wrote: "Wishing you both a lifetime of laughter, loyalty, respect, and companionship." Sonam Kapoor added, "Congrats Kat and Vicky! You both look beautiful." Kareena Kapoor's comment read: "You did it. God bless you both." Hrithik Roshan wrote: "So amazing. Sending you both all my love! Have to dance together soon." Parineeti Chopra commented: "KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Instafam too wished him. In the comments section of his post, Uri director Aditya Dhar wrote: "God Bless you both! Loads of love and luck always." Actor Vikrant Massey wrote: "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaein mere Bhai. Wishing you both years of happiness and togetherness! Rab Rakha." Vicky's Sardar Udham co-star Banita Sandhu wrote: "So beautiful! congratulations."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who were guests at the wedding, also wished the couple. "Waheguru! Vicky Kaushal mere yaar tere sadke. Katrina Kaif most stunning bride ever," wrote Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia wrote: "Pure Magic ... My dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart... Here's raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts... Here's to love, laughter and happily ever after."

Congratulations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.