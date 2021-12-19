Trending: Vicky Kaushal's Parents Leave For Vick-Kat's New Juhu Apartment

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal's parents Shaym Kaushal and Veena Kaushal were seen leaving in a car to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's new residence in Juhu. The pictures for the same are going rounds on the internet. The couple has reportedly kept a pooja for their new apartment on Sunday. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have dated for over a year before they got married at a private ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Last week the couple left for their honeymoon to Maldives.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal's new house is a luxurious 4 BHK apartment that has a beach facing view and it spreads to 5000 sq ft. It is also reported that the security deposit for the house is around ₹1.75 crore and the rent for the same is ₹8 lakh per month for the first 36months. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be Neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who also stay in the same building.

Previously, the same news was confirmed by Anushka Sharma on her social media handle after Vick and Katrina's wedding.

This is what Anushka Sharma posted:

Last week, the newly-wed couple made their first public appearance. The couple had returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives.

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif also shared a picture on her Instagram of her Mehendi from her honeymoon in Maldives. Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing 'red choodas' on her wrist along with the Mehendi stain. She shared the post with a heart emoji in her caption.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan along with their families for their wedding on the first week of December. Their wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, then pheras which was preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet also took place. Their wedding had a no-phone policy and also had limited number of guests.