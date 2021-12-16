Katrina Kaif Changes Her Instagram Profile Picture To Her Wedding Pic

Katrina Kaif shared this image (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9

The couple will be neighbours to Anushka and Virat

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif drove the internet by storm. After a week of her wedding, Katrina Kaif changed her Instagram profile photo with Husband Vicky Kaushal. The same picture was previously shared by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their social media accounts after their wedding. In the photo, the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look stunning during their wedding ceremony. The photo is a sunkissed picture. The couple got married in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9, 2021. Earlier this week, the duo made their first public appearance after the wedding at the Mumbai airport.

Last week, Katrina Kaif shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Vicky Kaushal also shared the pictures from the jaimala and wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The couple also shared pictures from their stunning pre-wedding festivities. The duo also shared pictures from their Haldiand Mehendiceremonies. Sharing the pictures on their Instagram handle, the newlyweds wrote this: "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

The couple will move into their new apartment with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as their neighbours. Katrina and Vicky flew out of Jaipur on Friday. The newlywed reportedly flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon.