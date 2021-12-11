Sunny Kaushal's Caption For Pics Of Katrina Kaif And Brother Vicky From Their Haldi Ceremony Is Everything

Katrina Kaif with Sunny Kaushal. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Sunny Kaushal shared a few pics from Katrina-Vicky's haldi ceremony

It shows Vicky's friends pouring water on the haldi-smeared actor

Another one shows the actress applying haldi on Vicky Kaushal's cheeks

Pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's haldi ceremony are sugar, spice and everything nice. After sharing pictures of their intimate yet lavish wedding, the couple shared stunning glimpses of their haldi festivity - Katrina looking gorgeous as always in an ivory Sabyasachi lehenga and Vicky Kaushal complementing her in a white Sabyasachi kurta. Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also shared some photos from the function. However, it is his caption that stole the show. "Chahe phool barsao ya paani...hai toh sab pyaar ki hi nishani," he wrote for the pictures, one of which shows Vicky's friends pouring water on the haldi-smeared actor.

Another photo features Katrina Kaif enjoying rose petals showered on her. The last picture from Sunny Kaushal's album is the best. It shows the actress applying haldi on Vicky Kaushal's cheeks.

See Sunny Kaushal's post here:

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal also posted pictures of himself, his sons and Katrina Kaif from the haldi ceremony and wrote: "Thanking God for giving us so much happiness."

Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared these pictures from their haldi ceremony and wrote: "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

Meanwhile, also check out pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Thursday.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi and is currently working on the third film in Salman Khan's Tiger series. Vicky Kaushal received positive reviews for his performance in Sardar Udham this year.