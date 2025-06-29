Why Katrina Kaif Can Give Honest Feedback To Vicky Kaushal But Not Accept His In Return

Vicky Kaushal recently completed 10 years in the film industry. In a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan who also completed 25 years in the industry, he spoke about how Katrina Kaif always gives him honest feedback about his work. However, she is not okay with him doing the same with her, as the first reaction has to be that of encouragement.

Vicky Kaushal spoke about how his wife, actress Katrina Kaif is always blunt when it comes to giving feedback about his work.

During his interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan for The Hollywood Reporter, Vicky said, "She is very honest. She will say how it is. But sometimes, she will be a little careful because whatever it is, there is a lot of hard work that has gone into it. You have to be sensitive towards that, and I can't just go...so, sometimes she is sensitive about it, but mostly she is straightforward, which I actually love. After a film screening, it is very rare to find that kind of feedback. This was good, this was bad, this you could have done better."

When Kareena expressed how she wished that her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan was also open to such positive criticism, Vicky Kaushal interrupted and said that Katrina is the same.

He said, "But it's the same over here. She wouldn't want that either. The first step has to be encouragement."

The internet was in splits as they reacted to Vicky Kaushal's statement.

One social media user shared, "If you're dishing it out, you ought to be able to take it too."

Another added, "Lol, Katrina has always been very sensitive about any kind of negative feedback."

Someone else was a bit harsh when they wrote, "She's that person in a friend group who can dish out roasts but can't take it themselves and get angry if you say something about them."

Vicky Kaushal's last release was the blockbuster Chhaava at the beginning of 2025. While Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in 2024.

