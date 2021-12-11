For Her Haldi Ceremony, Katrina Kaif Wore A Sabyasachi Lehenga. Details Here

Katrina's friend Anaita Shroff Adajania shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anaitashroffadajania )

Katrina Kaif's outfits for her wedding festivities were straight from the shelves of celebs' favourite Sabyasachi. The actress, who sent the Internet into a tizzy on Saturday by sharing stunning pictures of herself and husband Vicky Kaushal from their haldi ceremony, wore an ivory organdy Sabyasachi lehenga at the festivity and paired it with an organza dupatta. Katrina's friend and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled the actress for her haldi ceremony, shared details about her OOTD. She also wished the actress like this: "Pure love and joy!. These are the moments that fill our hearts. Haldi ceremony with my darlings Katrina and Vicky."

The official page of Sabyasachi also posted pictures of Katrina Kaif from her haldi and wrote: "For the Haldi ceremony, Katrina Kaif wears a Sabyasachi ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery, and an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran."

Vicky Kaushal also wore a Sabyasachi embroidered khadi kurta and salwar on haldi ceremony.