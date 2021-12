Vicky Kaushal shared this photo.

Beautiful, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple, two days after their grand wedding, shared stunning pictures from their haldi ceremony on Saturday. "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi," they wrote.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are believed to have begun dating in 2019.