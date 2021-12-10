Newlyweds Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Fly To Jaipur Airport In Helicopter

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A picture shared by a fan club. (Image courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married at Six Senses Resort of Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur yesterday, were pictured taking a helicopter charter from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur airport on Friday morning. Pictures of the newlywed couple boarding the helicopter charter with heavy security surrounding them have gone viral on social media. Katrina Kaif is looking pretty in a pastel yellow kurti in the pictures while Vicky Kaushal can be seen sporting a kurta, which he paired with a dupatta. A convoy of nearly three-four cars with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travelling in one of them left Fort Barwara on Friday morning for the Sherpur helipad.

See viral pictures of newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal here:

And here are pictures of their convoy:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore Sabyasachi outfits on their wedding day. They shared the first pictures from their wedding on Thursday evening. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the couple captioned their respective posts.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began on December 7 in Sawai Madhopur. It started with the mehendi ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, and was followed by haldi, sangeet and sehrabandi ceremonies.

The couple had a very intimate but grand wedding at the resort on Thursday afternoon. Several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others have wished Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on social media.