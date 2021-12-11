'Full Fun And Joy': Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Shares New Pics From Actress And Vicky Kaushal's Haldi Ceremony

Isabelle Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: isakaif )

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's haldi ceremony was all about "fun and joy." The actress' sister Isabelle, on Saturday, shared glimpses of her fun time with brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal at the haldi ceremony. Isabelle's post arrived few minutes after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif thrilled the Internet by sharing mesmerising pictures of themselves from their haldi function. In the first photo, Isabelle can be seen applying haldi on Vicky Kaushal while the second photo shows the actor and Katrina Kaif smeared with haldi and smiling for the camera. Sharing the photos, Isabelle Kaif wrote: "Full fun and joy. My cheeks still hurt from smiling so much."

On Saturday morning, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared these pictures from their haldi ceremony and wrote: "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

A day after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Isabelle welcomed the actor into the Turquotte family like this: "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever."

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are believed to have begun dating in 2019. They managed to keep their relationship private till their wedding festivities.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi and is currently working on the third film in Salman Khan's Tiger series. Vicky Kaushal, who won a National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike, received positive reviews for his performance in Sardar Udham this year.